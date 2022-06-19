Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.49) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.75) to GBX 376 ($4.56) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 125 ($1.52) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.50.

HCHDF stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

