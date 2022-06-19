Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits Market Cap of $10.15 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.02297717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00106416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00093181 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

