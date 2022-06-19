HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Cut to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.14.

Get HEXO alerts:

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $102.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 554.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%. On average, research analysts predict that HEXO will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HEXO by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth $7,418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HEXO by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.