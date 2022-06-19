Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 175,383 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

