Hefren Tillotson Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

