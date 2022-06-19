Head-To-Head Survey: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Morphic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morphic has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals -27.78% 6.66% 2.81% Morphic -559.19% -31.37% -24.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Morphic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $216.14 million 1.95 -$42.60 million ($4.53) -5.38 Morphic $19.79 million 42.37 -$95.54 million ($2.88) -7.61

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Morphic. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Morphic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Morphic 0 0 5 0 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.95%. Morphic has a consensus target price of $74.40, indicating a potential upside of 239.57%. Given Morphic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Morphic beats ANI Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases. The company is also developing avß6 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and avß8 to treat solid tumors, as well as various other products. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a research collaboration with Engitix Ltd for the identification of Morphic integrin technology amenable targets in fibrostenotic IBD; a collaboration agreement with Schrödinger, LLC for integrin targets; and a license agreement with Children's Medical Center Corporation to develop and commercialize products worldwide for any therapeutic or diagnostic use in humans and veterinary applications. It also has collaboration agreements with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover or develop integrin-based therapeutics. Morphic Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

