Head to Head Contrast: Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) vs. Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Annexon and Geron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annexon N/A N/A -$130.32 million ($3.64) -0.82 Geron $1.39 million 334.00 -$116.11 million ($0.36) -3.42

Geron has higher revenue and earnings than Annexon. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annexon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Annexon and Geron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annexon 0 0 5 0 3.00 Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00

Annexon presently has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,091.67%. Geron has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 347.15%. Given Annexon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Annexon is more favorable than Geron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Annexon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Annexon and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annexon N/A -56.29% -47.35% Geron -8,584.92% -85.84% -52.28%

Volatility & Risk

Annexon has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Annexon beats Geron on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annexon (Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration. Its product candidates include ANX005, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials to treat patients with guillain- barré syndrome; Phase II trial in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; and Phase II clinical trial for Huntington's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX009 that is in Phase Ib trial in patients with lupus nephritis; and ANX007, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with geographic atrophy. In addition, it develops ANX105, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting neurodegenerative indications; and ANX1502, an investigational oral small molecule for the treatment of certain autoimmune indications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Geron (Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

