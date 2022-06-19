Haven Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $435,389.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and $435,389.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002239 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,850.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $984.98 or 0.05225366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00246382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00612494 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00542835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00072008 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,308,854 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

