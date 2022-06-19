Harvest Finance Price Reaches $31.85 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $31.85 or 0.00157443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.59 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 696,495 coins and its circulating supply is 678,017 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

