Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 405 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

CI opened at $244.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.79. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

