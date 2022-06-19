Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $235.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

