Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.55 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.