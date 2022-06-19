Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

NYSE:IFF opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

