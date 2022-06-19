Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWLIF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.