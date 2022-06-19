Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

