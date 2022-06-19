Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0141 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $286.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00025579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00252059 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

