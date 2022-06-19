Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Holdings Raised by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 1.8% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC owned 3.12% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFV. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10,377.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,555,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000.

NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

