General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.78. 3,063,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,840. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

