Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

GNK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of GNK opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $860.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

