Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $526,012.00

Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Gem Exchange and Trading has a market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $526,012.00 worth of Gem Exchange and Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gem Exchange and Trading has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Exchange and Trading coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,851.47 or 1.00007715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00120137 BTC.

Gem Exchange and Trading Profile

Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) is a coin. Gem Exchange and Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,529,286 coins. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gem Exchange and Trading is www.gxtglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

Buying and Selling Gem Exchange and Trading

