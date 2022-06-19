GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $295.51 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00019133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $295.51 million and $5.76 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,351,517 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

