Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Cap Hits $44,579.70

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $44,579.70 and $1,886.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $357.55 or 0.01813820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00117416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013413 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,548,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,324 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

