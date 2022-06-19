Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

BSX stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

