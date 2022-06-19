Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total transaction of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,097.80 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,096.81 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,266.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,402.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

