Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 331.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 323,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.07.

Shares of ACN opened at $275.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.97. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

