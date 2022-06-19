Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $316,325,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,841,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after acquiring an additional 938,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 855,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

