Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

