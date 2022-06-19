Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,876 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,150 in the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

