Fulton Bank N.A. Has $12.72 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $397 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

