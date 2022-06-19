Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $310.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.05.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

