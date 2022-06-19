Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 374 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $95,602,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $26,029,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

LAD stock opened at $270.11 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.56 and a 52 week high of $387.63. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.45.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

