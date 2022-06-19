Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 0.0% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 18,484,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,357,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

