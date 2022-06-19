Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRHLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.