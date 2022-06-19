Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 420,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 60,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $2,741,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $34.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08.

