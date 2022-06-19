Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 9,046 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,360.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

WFC opened at $38.48 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

