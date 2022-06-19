Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average is $140.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

