Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.17% of LGI Homes worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

