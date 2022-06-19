Fragasso Group Inc. Has $827,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,529,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Shares of HAS opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

