Fragasso Group Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Amgen by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Amgen by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $234.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.