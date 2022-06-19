Fragasso Group Inc. Has $551,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.82. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

