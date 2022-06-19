Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

