FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Lowered to $48.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FormFactor by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 149,178 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FormFactor by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

