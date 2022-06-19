First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Position Increased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.