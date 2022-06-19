First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

