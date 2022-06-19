First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 696 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of O opened at $64.87 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

