First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 6,072 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,415,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

