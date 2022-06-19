First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,507 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

