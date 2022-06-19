First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,033 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.