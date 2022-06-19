First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 927.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $221.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.43. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

