First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $419,000 Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after acquiring an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of NNN opened at $41.15 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

